All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5704 Creekhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5704 Creekhollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5704 Creekhollow Drive

5704 Creekhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5704 Creekhollow Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,937 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have any available units?
5704 Creekhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have?
Some of 5704 Creekhollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Creekhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Creekhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Creekhollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Creekhollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5704 Creekhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Creekhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5704 Creekhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5704 Creekhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Creekhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Creekhollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center