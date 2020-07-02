All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:54 PM

5618 Polo Club Dr

5618 Polo Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Polo Club Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 2-2-2 Great neighborhood, great schools in MISD - Property Id: 168115

2-2-2 Great neighborhood, good schools.
This house has a spacious oversized master bedroom and both bedrooms have new hardwood laminate flooring.
Has refrigerator and built in microwave.
Large backyard and big patio.
NO SMOKING is allowed on property.
Owner will run background and credit check.
Small pets only with owner approval
with NON refundable pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168115p
Property Id 168115

(RLNE5226719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Polo Club Dr have any available units?
5618 Polo Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 Polo Club Dr have?
Some of 5618 Polo Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Polo Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Polo Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Polo Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5618 Polo Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5618 Polo Club Dr offer parking?
No, 5618 Polo Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5618 Polo Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Polo Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Polo Club Dr have a pool?
No, 5618 Polo Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5618 Polo Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 5618 Polo Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Polo Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 Polo Club Dr has units with dishwashers.

