5529 Whisper Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This is the perfect place to call home! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in south Arlington with lots of upgrades including granite counters, new appliances, decorative back splash, double tray ceilings, stylish light fixtures and lots more! This cute an cozy home also offers a split bedroom arrangement, large rear entry garage, private courtyard patio and tile floors throughout. Additionally, the property has an Arlington address with Mansfield ISD schools. Schedule your viewing appointment today because this one won't last long!