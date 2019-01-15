All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

5525 Alta Verde Circle

5525 Alta Verde Circle
Location

5525 Alta Verde Circle, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recent paint and refurbishing make this home ready for move in. Features spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and high ceilings. Big open kitchen with view of living room. All bedrooms have oversized closets. Large fenced backyard and no back neighbors with view of trees behind home. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS Transaction desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have any available units?
5525 Alta Verde Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have?
Some of 5525 Alta Verde Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Alta Verde Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Alta Verde Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Alta Verde Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Alta Verde Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Alta Verde Circle offers parking.
Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Alta Verde Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have a pool?
No, 5525 Alta Verde Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have accessible units?
No, 5525 Alta Verde Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Alta Verde Circle has units with dishwashers.

