Recent paint and refurbishing make this home ready for move in. Features spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and high ceilings. Big open kitchen with view of living room. All bedrooms have oversized closets. Large fenced backyard and no back neighbors with view of trees behind home. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS Transaction desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5525 Alta Verde Circle have?
Some of 5525 Alta Verde Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
