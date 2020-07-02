All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5415 Dana Point Drive

5415 Dana Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Dana Point Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,286 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Dana Point Drive have any available units?
5415 Dana Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Dana Point Drive have?
Some of 5415 Dana Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Dana Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Dana Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Dana Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Dana Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Dana Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Dana Point Drive offers parking.
Does 5415 Dana Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Dana Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Dana Point Drive have a pool?
No, 5415 Dana Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Dana Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 5415 Dana Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Dana Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Dana Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

