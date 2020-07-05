5402 Falcon Wood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! In process of making a few minor repairs and touch ups. House to be professionally cleaned before move in. Located on a low traffic, tree lined cul-de-sac lot in desirable Ditto, Young & Martin schools. House has been completely updated inside and out. New interior and exterior paint, granite counters, stainless appliances, tubs, toilets, sinks, faucets, ceramic tile and carpet. In-ground gunite pool and spa with updated tile. Sunroom and outdoor patio make this home a perfect entertaining spot. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets may be considered. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas. All measurements and info to be verified by tenant.