5400 Windy Meadow Dr.

Just Listed for Sale/Lease!! Remodeled School Hill Gem in Southwest Arlington - Completely REMODELED home that goes to MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, one of the best in the state. Curb appeal and lots of shade with mature trees front and back. Modern kitchen with fresh colors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large breakfast bar. Living space galore, with both a living room and a family room to really spread out. Master suite has a large stand up shower, granite counters, and walk in closet. Second bath has also been remodeled throughout. All new carpet in the bedrooms, and hard surface wood or wood style flooring throughout the rest of the home. Open patio under the trees and a very large storage shed in the backyard. FRIDGE is included.



