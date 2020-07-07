All apartments in Arlington
5308 School Hill Circle

5308 School Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5308 School Hill Circle, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION with easy access to all highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Very good AISD schools, walking distance to Jr High and Elementary. Full 2 car garage and large back yard with storage shed. Home updated 2 years ago with new interior paint, Painted Kitchen cabinets, and Luxury Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. Open Floor Plan. Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings. French Doors lead to an ADDITIONAL ROOM off Living Room that is not included in the square footage. Wood Burning FP. Agent or client to verify room sizes and schools. Use TAR App $50 per adult app fee. Please include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Permitted case by case basis FINAL TOUCH UP WORK IN PROGRESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 School Hill Circle have any available units?
5308 School Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 School Hill Circle have?
Some of 5308 School Hill Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 School Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5308 School Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 School Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 School Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5308 School Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5308 School Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 5308 School Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 School Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 School Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 5308 School Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5308 School Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 5308 School Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 School Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 School Hill Circle has units with dishwashers.

