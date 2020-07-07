5308 School Hill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT LOCATION with easy access to all highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Very good AISD schools, walking distance to Jr High and Elementary. Full 2 car garage and large back yard with storage shed. Home updated 2 years ago with new interior paint, Painted Kitchen cabinets, and Luxury Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. Open Floor Plan. Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings. French Doors lead to an ADDITIONAL ROOM off Living Room that is not included in the square footage. Wood Burning FP. Agent or client to verify room sizes and schools. Use TAR App $50 per adult app fee. Please include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Permitted case by case basis FINAL TOUCH UP WORK IN PROGRESS