All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5307 Virburnum Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5307 Virburnum Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:30 PM

5307 Virburnum Court

5307 Virburnum Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5307 Virburnum Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in well-established neighborhood! Located near University of Texas Arlington, Arrowhead Park, Inspiration Park and in the Arlington ISD. Shopping, entertainment, and dining are nearby. This is one to see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 7-15-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed. Dogs allowed.

*REALTOR SHOWINGS APPROVED WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Virburnum Court have any available units?
5307 Virburnum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5307 Virburnum Court currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Virburnum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Virburnum Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Virburnum Court is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court offer parking?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not offer parking.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court have a pool?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court have accessible units?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Virburnum Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Virburnum Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center