5215 Stagetrail Drive

Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. This Charming home with 'cottage like' features has 3 spacious bedrooms, a master retreat that is complete with his and hers sinks and a large walk in closet. Located within the Arlington ISD, the home provides a spacious separate living area with a beautiful fireplace. A nice breakfast area and a kitchen that has stainless steel appliances. The property has a 2 car garage and quaint backyard. Rent: $1650.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted. To schedule a showing, please log on to www.showmojo.com to view available date/times for this property.