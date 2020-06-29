All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5102 Braddock Ct

Location

5102 Braddock Ct, Arlington, TX 76017
Georgetown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features black appliances including stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Ceramic tile in kitchen and in shower and Carpeted flooring through out the home. Located on a cul-de-sac with gated entry and community pool.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5102-braddock-ct

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5102-braddock-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Braddock Ct have any available units?
5102 Braddock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Braddock Ct have?
Some of 5102 Braddock Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Braddock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Braddock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Braddock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Braddock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Braddock Ct offer parking?
No, 5102 Braddock Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Braddock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Braddock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Braddock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5102 Braddock Ct has a pool.
Does 5102 Braddock Ct have accessible units?
No, 5102 Braddock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Braddock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Braddock Ct has units with dishwashers.

