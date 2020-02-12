All apartments in Arlington
5101 Braddock Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:26 PM

5101 Braddock Ct

5101 Bradock Street · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Bradock Street, Arlington, TX 76017
Georgetown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom home in a cul de sac.Mosaic tile back splashes, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and carpeted flooring through out. All closets are walk in. Full size washer and dryer connections. Garage door opener and sprinkler system. Covered porch and patio. Dishwasher, glass top stove, and built in microwave included. You will love this home!

*Lawn care and HOA required $120!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hhEG5kdxXh&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Braddock Ct have any available units?
5101 Braddock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Braddock Ct have?
Some of 5101 Braddock Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Braddock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Braddock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Braddock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Braddock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Braddock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Braddock Ct offers parking.
Does 5101 Braddock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Braddock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Braddock Ct have a pool?
No, 5101 Braddock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Braddock Ct have accessible units?
No, 5101 Braddock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Braddock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Braddock Ct has units with dishwashers.

