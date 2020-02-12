5101 Braddock Ct

Amenities
Custom home in a cul de sac.Mosaic tile back splashes, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and carpeted flooring through out. All closets are walk in. Full size washer and dryer connections. Garage door opener and sprinkler system. Covered porch and patio. Dishwasher, glass top stove, and built in microwave included. You will love this home!
*Lawn care and HOA required $120!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hhEG5kdxXh&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com