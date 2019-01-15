Rent Calculator
509 Kalmia Drive
509 Kalmia Drive
509 Kalmia Drive
Location
509 Kalmia Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL , WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY HOUSE 3BED 2 FULL BATH , MOVE IN READY . EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING AREAS . COME SEE THIS ONE BEFORE ITS GONE !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have any available units?
509 Kalmia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 509 Kalmia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Kalmia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Kalmia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive offer parking?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Kalmia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Kalmia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Kalmia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
