Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 Hemlock Drive

509 Hemlock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

509 Hemlock Dr, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Take a tour of this stunning, recently updated 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Arlington,
TX. Call us today for more details! *Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock feature
- Ask for details!
*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $35 permonth pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Hemlock Drive have any available units?
509 Hemlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Hemlock Drive have?
Some of 509 Hemlock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Hemlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Hemlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Hemlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Hemlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 509 Hemlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Hemlock Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Hemlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Hemlock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Hemlock Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Hemlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Hemlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Hemlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Hemlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Hemlock Drive has units with dishwashers.

