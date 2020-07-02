4809 Osage Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Nice and clean 4 bedrooms home had been remodeled. Located in excellent, quite neighborhood south Arlington. Lots of room with One story house had 2,200 square foot of space. Extra large rooms with covered backyard patio. Lovely manicured lawn landscape with seasonal blossomed flowers. Many Nearby local hospitals and many shopping centers including

The Parks Mall, Arlington Highlands, and the Cooper Street shopping centers. Easy access to Freeway I-20, and

I-360 at the heart of DFW.