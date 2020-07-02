All apartments in Arlington
4809 Osage Court

4809 Osage Court · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Osage Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Nice and clean 4 bedrooms home had been remodeled. Located in excellent, quite neighborhood south Arlington. Lots of room with One story house had 2,200 square foot of space. Extra large rooms with covered backyard patio. Lovely manicured lawn landscape with seasonal blossomed flowers. Many Nearby local hospitals and many shopping centers including
The Parks Mall, Arlington Highlands, and the Cooper Street shopping centers. Easy access to Freeway I-20, and
I-360 at the heart of DFW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Osage Court have any available units?
4809 Osage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Osage Court have?
Some of 4809 Osage Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Osage Court currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Osage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Osage Court pet-friendly?
No, 4809 Osage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4809 Osage Court offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Osage Court offers parking.
Does 4809 Osage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Osage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Osage Court have a pool?
No, 4809 Osage Court does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Osage Court have accessible units?
No, 4809 Osage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Osage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Osage Court has units with dishwashers.

