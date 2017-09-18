All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4801 Bradley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4801 Bradley Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

4801 Bradley Lane

4801 Bradley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4801 Bradley Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in SW Arlington. Spacious living area opens to kitchen and dining. Front room is used as office, but could also be second dining. Covered patio. Well cared for and beautifully appointed throughout with updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Bradley Lane have any available units?
4801 Bradley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Bradley Lane have?
Some of 4801 Bradley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Bradley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Bradley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Bradley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Bradley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4801 Bradley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Bradley Lane offers parking.
Does 4801 Bradley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Bradley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Bradley Lane have a pool?
No, 4801 Bradley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Bradley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4801 Bradley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Bradley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Bradley Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center