Gorgeous home in SW Arlington. Spacious living area opens to kitchen and dining. Front room is used as office, but could also be second dining. Covered patio. Well cared for and beautifully appointed throughout with updates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4801 Bradley Lane have any available units?
4801 Bradley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Bradley Lane have?
Some of 4801 Bradley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Bradley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Bradley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.