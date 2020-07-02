All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:16 PM

4712 Butterfield Road

4712 Butterfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Butterfield Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Butterfield Road have any available units?
4712 Butterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Butterfield Road have?
Some of 4712 Butterfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Butterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Butterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Butterfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Butterfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Butterfield Road offer parking?
No, 4712 Butterfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Butterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Butterfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Butterfield Road have a pool?
No, 4712 Butterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Butterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 4712 Butterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Butterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Butterfield Road has units with dishwashers.

