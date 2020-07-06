4711 Dove Hollow Way

Amenities

This Pristine Home is located in a quiet Neighborhood. Amenities include open design, front porch, two patios, landscaping, sprinkler system, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, plantation shutters, and a two-car rear entry garage. The entry hall leads to a large family room that contains high ceilings, crown molding, fireplace, and windows that overlook the landscaped side yard. The kitchen contains a generous amount of cabinets, double ovens, and is separated from the family room by a breakfast bar. The master suite is in the back of the home; it is ample size for large furniture and serves as an owner’s retreat. The HOA mows the front lawn which makes the yard virtually maintenance free.