Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

4711 Dove Hollow Way

4711 Dove Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Dove Hollow Way, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Pristine Home is located in a quiet Neighborhood. Amenities include open design, front porch, two patios, landscaping, sprinkler system, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, plantation shutters, and a two-car rear entry garage. The entry hall leads to a large family room that contains high ceilings, crown molding, fireplace, and windows that overlook the landscaped side yard. The kitchen contains a generous amount of cabinets, double ovens, and is separated from the family room by a breakfast bar. The master suite is in the back of the home; it is ample size for large furniture and serves as an owner’s retreat. The HOA mows the front lawn which makes the yard virtually maintenance free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have any available units?
4711 Dove Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have?
Some of 4711 Dove Hollow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Dove Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Dove Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Dove Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 4711 Dove Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 4711 Dove Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 Dove Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 4711 Dove Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 4711 Dove Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Dove Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 Dove Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.

