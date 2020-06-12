All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4309 Feather Ore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4309 Feather Ore Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:54 PM

4309 Feather Ore Drive

4309 Feather Ore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4309 Feather Ore Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This stunning two-story home features an open concept and vaulted ceilings which makes this the perfect home for entertaining. The spacious, private master suite has a spa like bathroom with an oversize garden tub. This home also has two additional bedrooms upstairs and a game room that overlooks the beautiful living room. When you lease this home, you'll be able to enjoy all the amenities that Viridian has to offer, such as: resort style pools, tennis courts, trails, parks and countless community activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have any available units?
4309 Feather Ore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have?
Some of 4309 Feather Ore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Feather Ore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Feather Ore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Feather Ore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Feather Ore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive offer parking?
No, 4309 Feather Ore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Feather Ore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4309 Feather Ore Drive has a pool.
Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Feather Ore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Feather Ore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Feather Ore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center