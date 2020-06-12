4309 Feather Ore Drive

Amenities

This stunning two-story home features an open concept and vaulted ceilings which makes this the perfect home for entertaining. The spacious, private master suite has a spa like bathroom with an oversize garden tub. This home also has two additional bedrooms upstairs and a game room that overlooks the beautiful living room. When you lease this home, you'll be able to enjoy all the amenities that Viridian has to offer, such as: resort style pools, tennis courts, trails, parks and countless community activities.