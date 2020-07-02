All apartments in Arlington
419 Kalmia Drive
419 Kalmia Drive

419 Kalmia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 Kalmia Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home features lots of trees and great curb appeal. Split bedrooms. Large living area with tons of entertaining space. Open layout. Huge fenced backyard with storage shed. Arlington ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Kalmia Drive have any available units?
419 Kalmia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Kalmia Drive have?
Some of 419 Kalmia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Kalmia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Kalmia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Kalmia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Kalmia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 419 Kalmia Drive offer parking?
No, 419 Kalmia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 419 Kalmia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Kalmia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Kalmia Drive have a pool?
No, 419 Kalmia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 419 Kalmia Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Kalmia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Kalmia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Kalmia Drive has units with dishwashers.

