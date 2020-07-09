405 Angelina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in! Recent interior paint, beautiful laminate flooring in all bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter top in both bathrooms. Walking distance to elementary school. Conveniently located near schools & shopping centers and major highways. Agents or tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small non-aggressive pets allow on a case by cases.