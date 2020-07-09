All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:59 AM

405 Angelina Drive

405 Angelina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Angelina Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in! Recent interior paint, beautiful laminate flooring in all bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter top in both bathrooms. Walking distance to elementary school. Conveniently located near schools & shopping centers and major highways. Agents or tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small non-aggressive pets allow on a case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Angelina Drive have any available units?
405 Angelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Angelina Drive have?
Some of 405 Angelina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Angelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Angelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Angelina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Angelina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 405 Angelina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 Angelina Drive offers parking.
Does 405 Angelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Angelina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Angelina Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Angelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Angelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Angelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Angelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Angelina Drive has units with dishwashers.

