Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE TWO STORY DUPLEX WITH LIVING AREAS DOWN AND BEDROOMS UP. ALL CARPET NEW, JUST REPLACED. NEUTRAL TONES FOR EASY DECORATING. KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPPED JUST BRING YOUR WASHER AND DRYER. GOOD SIZED BACK YARD ACCOMMODATES CHILD PLAY. UNIQUE UPSTAIRS DIVIDES THE MASTER FROM THE OTHER BEDROOMS. THE PROPERTY IS VERY ACCESSIBLE TO HIGHWAYS TO DALLAS AND FORT WORTH. LOCATED IN AREA OF ARLINGTON WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND CITY PARKS. GREAT VALUE FOR THE BUSY FAMILY.