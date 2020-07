Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home.The interior features 2 living areas,one with fire place,Eat in kitchen with formal dining area and breakfast bar.Gorgeous laminate wood flooring in down stairs living and dining areas.Large master bedroom up with walk in closet,separate shower and tub and dual sinks.Spacious spare bedrooms on second floor.Upstairs Game Room!Full size utility room.Fenced back yard with open patio. Great gated community!