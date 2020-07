Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This adorable cul-de-sac home offers new vinyl wood flooring and plush carpet throughout. Beautiful curb appeal giving you a cottage feel, and large backyard with storage shed giving you awesome space to entertain your guests. Galley style kitchen with views into the living room features windows that bring in gorgeous natural light. Tall ceilings with large wooden beam and rustic stone fireplace in the living room, and an additional den that could be used as an office.