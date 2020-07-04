3504 Raynorwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been beautifully updated inside and out! Upon entering you step down into a large family room with a wood burning fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. The dining room and kitchen to the left of the family room has been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a moveable island for easy entertaining. Three sets of double doors from the kitchen and living room allow entrance into a large secondary family room for family activities. Outside the secondary family room is a large deck which is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The nice size back yard has a stone patio with fire box which is great for winter time activities. The large master bedroom has a sitting area and updated bath.