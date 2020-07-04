All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:39 AM

3504 Raynorwood Court

3504 Raynorwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Raynorwood Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been beautifully updated inside and out! Upon entering you step down into a large family room with a wood burning fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. The dining room and kitchen to the left of the family room has been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a moveable island for easy entertaining. Three sets of double doors from the kitchen and living room allow entrance into a large secondary family room for family activities. Outside the secondary family room is a large deck which is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The nice size back yard has a stone patio with fire box which is great for winter time activities. The large master bedroom has a sitting area and updated bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Raynorwood Court have any available units?
3504 Raynorwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Raynorwood Court have?
Some of 3504 Raynorwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Raynorwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Raynorwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Raynorwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Raynorwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3504 Raynorwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Raynorwood Court offers parking.
Does 3504 Raynorwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Raynorwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Raynorwood Court have a pool?
No, 3504 Raynorwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Raynorwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3504 Raynorwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Raynorwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Raynorwood Court has units with dishwashers.

