Arlington, TX
3412 Green Hill Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:10 PM

3412 Green Hill Drive

3412 Green Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Green Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The one story home has so much space! You will love the updated kitchen and bathrooms. The home has durable tile all throughout. The backyard is big and there is a nice patio off the living room. This home won't last long so schedule your showing today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Green Hill Drive have any available units?
3412 Green Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Green Hill Drive have?
Some of 3412 Green Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Green Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Green Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Green Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Green Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Green Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 3412 Green Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Green Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Green Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Green Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Green Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Green Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Green Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Green Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Green Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

