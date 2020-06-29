All apartments in Arlington
3408 Halifax Drive

3408 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Halifax Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home in Woodland West addition. Good sized living with stone fireplace and skylight. Home has tons of natural light! Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Whole house has surge protector. Large master bedroom with its own bathroom Fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Halifax Drive have any available units?
3408 Halifax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Halifax Drive have?
Some of 3408 Halifax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Halifax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Halifax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Halifax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Halifax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3408 Halifax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Halifax Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Halifax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Halifax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Halifax Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Halifax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Halifax Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Halifax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Halifax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Halifax Drive has units with dishwashers.

