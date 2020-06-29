3408 Halifax Drive

Cute three bedroom two bath home in Woodland West addition. Good sized living with stone fireplace and skylight. Home has tons of natural light! Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Whole house has surge protector. Large master bedroom with its own bathroom Fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
