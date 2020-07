Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home. Less than 2 blocks to elementary school. Close and easy access to I-20 for shopping and entertainment. All stainless steel appliances that have been updated, and washer and dryer. The two bathroom floors are currently being remodeled. Includes a covered side porch, garden room, and storage shed. Granite counters in bath areas.

The Move In Date is negotiable.