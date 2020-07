Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Great location, easy access to I-30 and or 360. Home is located about 1 mile from the Dallas Cowboy stadium. With hardwood floors throughout and tile in both bathrooms and granite countertops. Home comes with gas range, tenant must provide refrigerator.