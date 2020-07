Amenities

granite counters dishwasher range oven

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Great location, property is only half mile from AT&T Cowboys Stadium. New tiles all over the house. Fresh new paint inside the house.New granite counter top and new range in the kitchen. House is clean and tidy, ready for immediate move in. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.