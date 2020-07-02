Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3104 Legend Road
3104 Legend Road
3104 Legend Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3104 Legend Road, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom , two bath and two car garage . This large open floor plan and bedrooms . The interior is freshly painted . The yard is over sized for entertaining , and fun .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 Legend Road have any available units?
3104 Legend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3104 Legend Road have?
Some of 3104 Legend Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 3104 Legend Road currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Legend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Legend Road pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Legend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3104 Legend Road offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Legend Road offers parking.
Does 3104 Legend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Legend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Legend Road have a pool?
No, 3104 Legend Road does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Legend Road have accessible units?
No, 3104 Legend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Legend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Legend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
