2730 Parkchester Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed carport walk in closets refrigerator

Freshly painted two bedroom duplex. New vinyl plank floors throughout. WBFP in the living area. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen is light and bright and includes a refrigerator. Washer & dryer connections. Walk in closet. Small fenced in backyard. 2-car carport. Ready for move in. This home does not accept housing assistance. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. To view, go to www.rently.com and schedule your appointment. After viewing, please apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.