Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2730 Parkchester Drive

2730 Parkchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Parkchester Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted two bedroom duplex. New vinyl plank floors throughout. WBFP in the living area. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen is light and bright and includes a refrigerator. Washer & dryer connections. Walk in closet. Small fenced in backyard. 2-car carport. Ready for move in. This home does not accept housing assistance. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. To view, go to www.rently.com and schedule your appointment. After viewing, please apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Parkchester Drive have any available units?
2730 Parkchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Parkchester Drive have?
Some of 2730 Parkchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Parkchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Parkchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Parkchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Parkchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Parkchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Parkchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2730 Parkchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Parkchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Parkchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2730 Parkchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Parkchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2730 Parkchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Parkchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Parkchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

