This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 Richmond Dr have any available units?
2603 Richmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Richmond Dr have?
Some of 2603 Richmond Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Richmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Richmond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Richmond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Richmond Dr offers parking.
Does 2603 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Richmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Richmond Dr have a pool?
No, 2603 Richmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 2603 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Richmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
