Comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in an established Arlington neighborhood. Great location. Easy access to HWY 360 and I-30. Within 15 minutes of Six Flags, ATT Stadium, Shopping and Dining areas! Contact us about our Pet Policy!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

