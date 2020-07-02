All apartments in Arlington
2401 Longridge Ln
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:08 AM

2401 Longridge Ln

2401 Long Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Long Ridge Ln, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled townhome ready for you to make it your home! An entertainer's delight with bright and open living room complete with woodburning fireplace and a convenient wet bar! Kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pass-through breakfast bar to the dining room. Upstairs offers two oversized bedrooms both outfitted with full baths and walk-in closets. Convenient half bath downstairs for you and your guests. Delightful fenced backyard for your summer bbqs. Covered parking to keep your car protected from all of Texas' weather extremes, plus the added bonus of extra storage. This beauty is a must see!

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Longridge Ln have any available units?
2401 Longridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Longridge Ln have?
Some of 2401 Longridge Ln's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Longridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Longridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Longridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Longridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Longridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Longridge Ln offers parking.
Does 2401 Longridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Longridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Longridge Ln have a pool?
No, 2401 Longridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Longridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 2401 Longridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Longridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Longridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

