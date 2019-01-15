All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2322 Bloomfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2322 Bloomfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 Bloomfield Drive

2322 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2322 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming two story that is one side of a duplex. First floor master with attached bath. Kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Half bath down stairs with utility closet in home for easy convenience. Wood flooring in main living room and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Berber carpet in rest of the rooms.
Small fenced in backyard and small front yard with one car garage. Two bedrooms upstairs are connected with jack and jill baths rooms, separate sinks with shared tub and toilet. Perfect for roommate situation or upstairs could be one large master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have any available units?
2322 Bloomfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have?
Some of 2322 Bloomfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Bloomfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Bloomfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Bloomfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Bloomfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Bloomfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Bloomfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2322 Bloomfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Bloomfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Bloomfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Bloomfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center