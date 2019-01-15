2322 Bloomfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming two story that is one side of a duplex. First floor master with attached bath. Kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Half bath down stairs with utility closet in home for easy convenience. Wood flooring in main living room and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Berber carpet in rest of the rooms.

Small fenced in backyard and small front yard with one car garage. Two bedrooms upstairs are connected with jack and jill baths rooms, separate sinks with shared tub and toilet. Perfect for roommate situation or upstairs could be one large master.