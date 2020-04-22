All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2227 Templeton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2227 Templeton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2227 Templeton Drive

2227 Templeton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2227 Templeton Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Outstanding Value located in the heart of N. Arlington. Amazing neighborhood minutes from AT&T Stadium & Ranger Ballpark. Quick access to the DFW Metroplex & highways. Formal LV & DR offer decorative crown molding plus plantation shutters. The entry flows into the Great rm. with wall to wall windows & plantation shutters overlooking the relaxing covered patio & oversized yard. Gas log FP, space for flat screen TV & built in cabinetry border the rm open to kit. Enjoy preparing meals with the large island, cooktop, granite c-tops & 18 inch tile flrs. Spacious Mstr Suite includes sitting area, plantation shutters,jetted tub,sep. shower,2 sinks plus 2 walk in closets.Walk up attic stg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Templeton Drive have any available units?
2227 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 2227 Templeton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Templeton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2227 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 2227 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Templeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 2227 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2227 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center