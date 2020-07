Amenities

Charming home in highly desirable area of South Arlington is perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. This spacious home has an open floor plan with split bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in wet areas. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Jogging trail in the neighborhood, Mansfield ISD and just minutes from I-20, 287, the Parks Mall, At&T Stadium and Six Flags. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Stays. NO PETS