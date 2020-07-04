211 Miramar Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Story in South Arlington - This beauty has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious living area has a fireplace and the kitchen has an area for the dining table. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Yard is fenced and home is all electric. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



