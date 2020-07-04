All apartments in Arlington
211 Miramar Dr
211 Miramar Dr

211 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Miramar Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Single Story in South Arlington - This beauty has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious living area has a fireplace and the kitchen has an area for the dining table. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Yard is fenced and home is all electric. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4822797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Miramar Dr have any available units?
211 Miramar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Miramar Dr have?
Some of 211 Miramar Dr's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Miramar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
211 Miramar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Miramar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Miramar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 211 Miramar Dr offer parking?
No, 211 Miramar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 211 Miramar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Miramar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Miramar Dr have a pool?
No, 211 Miramar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 211 Miramar Dr have accessible units?
No, 211 Miramar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Miramar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Miramar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

