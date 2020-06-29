All apartments in Arlington
2103 Ravinia Drive
2103 Ravinia Drive

2103 Ravinia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Ravinia Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TAR Lease per individual $60 for each person the age of 18 and over.
Beautiful fully updated home. Amazing open floor plan with a beautiful updated kitchen!!!! Beautiful restrooms!! The back yard gives much privacy and allows for some great family activities! By far one of the most relaxing backyard! Don't miss out on this beautiful home located only MINUTES away from AT&T Stadium. Come see your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Ravinia Drive have any available units?
2103 Ravinia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Ravinia Drive have?
Some of 2103 Ravinia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Ravinia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Ravinia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Ravinia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Ravinia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2103 Ravinia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Ravinia Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Ravinia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Ravinia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Ravinia Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Ravinia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Ravinia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Ravinia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Ravinia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Ravinia Drive has units with dishwashers.

