All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 207 HOSACK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
207 HOSACK Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:32 AM

207 HOSACK Street

207 Hosack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

207 Hosack Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
CUTE AS A BUTTON HALF DUPLEX~~ READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! East side of UTA in Central Arlington. Living room is 14X10* Kitchen is updated with glass backsplash, recent appliances, updated cabinets, flooring, paint. Kitchen & dining area flow together. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through out. Bright windows in all rooms. **2 bedrooms, 1 bath** Fresh paint throughout. Bedrooms have large closet space. **Bath has been updated with tile floors, painted walls & painted cabinet. Laundry closet handles full sized washer & dryer. Walking distance to UTA, several city parks, Carter Jr High, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops. Clean*Move In Ready. To apply online. $45.00 per application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 HOSACK Street have any available units?
207 HOSACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 HOSACK Street have?
Some of 207 HOSACK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 HOSACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 HOSACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 HOSACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 HOSACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 207 HOSACK Street offer parking?
No, 207 HOSACK Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 HOSACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 HOSACK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 HOSACK Street have a pool?
No, 207 HOSACK Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 HOSACK Street have accessible units?
No, 207 HOSACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 HOSACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 HOSACK Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center