207 HOSACK Street

CUTE AS A BUTTON HALF DUPLEX~~ READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! East side of UTA in Central Arlington. Living room is 14X10* Kitchen is updated with glass backsplash, recent appliances, updated cabinets, flooring, paint. Kitchen & dining area flow together. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through out. Bright windows in all rooms. **2 bedrooms, 1 bath** Fresh paint throughout. Bedrooms have large closet space. **Bath has been updated with tile floors, painted walls & painted cabinet. Laundry closet handles full sized washer & dryer. Walking distance to UTA, several city parks, Carter Jr High, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops. Clean*Move In Ready. To apply online. $45.00 per application fee.