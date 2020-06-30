All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2007 Huntington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2007 Huntington Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 4:24 AM

2007 Huntington Drive

2007 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2007 Huntington Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in 4 bedrooms 2 bath beautifully updated. Fantastic home in a quite neighborhood! This cozy four bedroom, two bathroom home is located within walking distance of schools . The property offers a great floor plan, large living spaces, The home is also conveniently located with easy access to Dallas, Fort Worth, Six Flags Amusement Park, Hurricane Harbor Water Park and both stadiums (Cowboys and Rangers). It's the perfect place to call home, in the perfect location, at the perfect price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Huntington Drive have any available units?
2007 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2007 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center