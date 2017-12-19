Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units. Stackable washer & dryer connections. Large walk in closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Half off first full month. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have any available units?
1925 Leacrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Leacrest Street have?
Some of 1925 Leacrest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Leacrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Leacrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Leacrest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Leacrest Street is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street offer parking?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have a pool?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have accessible units?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
