All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1925 Leacrest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1925 Leacrest Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Leacrest Street

1925 Leacrest St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1925 Leacrest St, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units. Stackable washer & dryer connections. Large walk in closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Half off first full month. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Leacrest Street have any available units?
1925 Leacrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Leacrest Street have?
Some of 1925 Leacrest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Leacrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Leacrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Leacrest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Leacrest Street is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street offer parking?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have a pool?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have accessible units?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Leacrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Leacrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center