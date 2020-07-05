All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1915 Lost Creek L/O.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1915 Lost Creek L/O
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1915 Lost Creek L/O

1915 Lost Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1915 Lost Creek Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is in North Arlington. - Cute home in North Arlington. This home has one living and one dining room. The hall and living has new luxury plank wood vinyl. The backyard does have shade trees. Full size washer & dryer connections in the kitchen. The bedrooms are real good sized especially the master. The backyard has a covered patio and lots of trees.

To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys. All applications must include State ID Copies & 30 days WORTH of pay stubs.

(RLNE4987548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have any available units?
1915 Lost Creek L/O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have?
Some of 1915 Lost Creek L/O's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Lost Creek L/O currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Lost Creek L/O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Lost Creek L/O pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Lost Creek L/O is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O offer parking?
No, 1915 Lost Creek L/O does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Lost Creek L/O does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have a pool?
No, 1915 Lost Creek L/O does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have accessible units?
No, 1915 Lost Creek L/O does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Lost Creek L/O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Lost Creek L/O has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center