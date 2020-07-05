1915 Lost Creek L/O

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is in North Arlington. - Cute home in North Arlington. This home has one living and one dining room. The hall and living has new luxury plank wood vinyl. The backyard does have shade trees. Full size washer & dryer connections in the kitchen. The bedrooms are real good sized especially the master. The backyard has a covered patio and lots of trees.



To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys. All applications must include State ID Copies & 30 days WORTH of pay stubs.



(RLNE4987548)