Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1904 Cloisters Drive

1904 Cloisters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Cloisters Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Updated Unit in gated community condo. Ground floor unit in the Cloisters Condos, close to ATT Stadium and Globe Life Park. Large Master bathroom. Large living with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and dining area are open to living with fireplace. Covered patio with a small flower bed. Storage area in back porch. Amenities include: Pools, spa, tennis, racquet ball, sauna, fitness center, recreation building and clubhouse. HOA Dues include lawn maintenance, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance and blanket insurance. Refrigerator and washer & Dryer included. NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Cloisters Drive have any available units?
1904 Cloisters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Cloisters Drive have?
Some of 1904 Cloisters Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Cloisters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Cloisters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Cloisters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Cloisters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1904 Cloisters Drive offer parking?
No, 1904 Cloisters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Cloisters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Cloisters Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Cloisters Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Cloisters Drive has a pool.
Does 1904 Cloisters Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Cloisters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Cloisters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Cloisters Drive has units with dishwashers.

