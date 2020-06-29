1904 Cloisters Drive

Amenities
Updated Unit in gated community condo. Ground floor unit in the Cloisters Condos, close to ATT Stadium and Globe Life Park. Large Master bathroom. Large living with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and dining area are open to living with fireplace. Covered patio with a small flower bed. Storage area in back porch. Amenities include: Pools, spa, tennis, racquet ball, sauna, fitness center, recreation building and clubhouse. HOA Dues include lawn maintenance, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance and blanket insurance. Refrigerator and washer & Dryer included. NO CATS