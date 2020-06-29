1904 Cloisters Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Updated Unit in gated community condo. Ground floor unit in the Cloisters Condos, close to ATT Stadium and Globe Life Park. Large Master bathroom. Large living with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and dining area are open to living with fireplace. Covered patio with a small flower bed. Storage area in back porch. Amenities include: Pools, spa, tennis, racquet ball, sauna, fitness center, recreation building and clubhouse. HOA Dues include lawn maintenance, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance and blanket insurance. Refrigerator and washer & Dryer included. NO CATS