1714 Brookarbor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous open floor plan home available to move in March 1st. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in living areas and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining and large eat in kitchen. Split bedrooms with master suite with jetted tub in master bath. Bonus sunroom can be used as a second living room. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Close to schools & shopping centers. Agent or applicants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING INDOOR.