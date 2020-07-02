Gorgeous open floor plan home available to move in March 1st. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in living areas and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining and large eat in kitchen. Split bedrooms with master suite with jetted tub in master bath. Bonus sunroom can be used as a second living room. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Close to schools & shopping centers. Agent or applicants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING INDOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Brookarbor Court have any available units?
1714 Brookarbor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Brookarbor Court have?
Some of 1714 Brookarbor Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Brookarbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Brookarbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.