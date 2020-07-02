All apartments in Arlington
1701 Greenbend Drive
1701 Greenbend Drive

1701 Greenbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Greenbend Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY MOVE IN READY. updated home with FANTASTIC layout. 3 beds ! Nears all major highways and school. Alot of extra rooms for the family. Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have any available units?
1701 Greenbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Greenbend Drive have?
Some of 1701 Greenbend Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Greenbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Greenbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Greenbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Greenbend Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

