Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1701 Greenbend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1701 Greenbend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Greenbend Drive
1701 Greenbend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1701 Greenbend Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY MOVE IN READY. updated home with FANTASTIC layout. 3 beds ! Nears all major highways and school. Alot of extra rooms for the family. Come check it out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have any available units?
1701 Greenbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1701 Greenbend Drive have?
Some of 1701 Greenbend Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1701 Greenbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Greenbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Greenbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Greenbend Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Greenbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Greenbend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center