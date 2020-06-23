All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1605 Caplin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1605 Caplin Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

1605 Caplin Drive

1605 Caplin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1605 Caplin Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space! The master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Caplin Drive have any available units?
1605 Caplin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Caplin Drive have?
Some of 1605 Caplin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Caplin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Caplin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Caplin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Caplin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Caplin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Caplin Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Caplin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Caplin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Caplin Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Caplin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Caplin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Caplin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Caplin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Caplin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center