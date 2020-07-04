1603 Lieschen Court

Amenities

4 Bed 2 Bath Home Surrounded By Mature Trees! This lovely home features wood-like floors and has been updated. Eat-in kitchen with open floorplan, and plenty of counter space and storage. Oversized living area with wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans and has tons of natural light. Spacious guest bedrooms. Updated guest bath. Master suite has wood-like flooring and large windows. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to Randol Mill Park and about 5 min from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park. Less than 10 minutes from Six Flags, and popular shopping and dining areas! Arlington ISD.