1603 Lieschen Court
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:50 PM

1603 Lieschen Court

1603 Lieschen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Lieschen Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Home Surrounded By Mature Trees! This lovely home features wood-like floors and has been updated. Eat-in kitchen with open floorplan, and plenty of counter space and storage. Oversized living area with wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans and has tons of natural light. Spacious guest bedrooms. Updated guest bath. Master suite has wood-like flooring and large windows. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to Randol Mill Park and about 5 min from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park. Less than 10 minutes from Six Flags, and popular shopping and dining areas! Arlington ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Lieschen Court have any available units?
1603 Lieschen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Lieschen Court have?
Some of 1603 Lieschen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Lieschen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Lieschen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Lieschen Court pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Lieschen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1603 Lieschen Court offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Lieschen Court offers parking.
Does 1603 Lieschen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Lieschen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Lieschen Court have a pool?
No, 1603 Lieschen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Lieschen Court have accessible units?
No, 1603 Lieschen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Lieschen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Lieschen Court has units with dishwashers.

