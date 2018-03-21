1561 Portofino Drive

JUST COMPLETED BRAND NEW HOME IN DALLAS!! Be the FIRST to OCCUPY this 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. Pictures are of another home with a the same floorplan. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer(s) to verify all information including schools and dimensions. Principals in Lizzy properties are licensed Real Estate agents in Texas and related to Listing Broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
